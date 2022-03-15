Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.