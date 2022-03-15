Kcash (KCASH) Price Up 39.5% This Week

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $645,148.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kcash has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012332 BTC.

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

