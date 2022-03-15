KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.