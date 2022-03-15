K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as low as C$32.30 and last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 9317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.24.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBL. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The company has a market cap of C$344.87 million and a P/E ratio of 37.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

