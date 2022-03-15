Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

