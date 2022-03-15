Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 794,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 209,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

