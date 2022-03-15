JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Cap of $10.92 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $437,223.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.93 or 0.06666587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.74 or 1.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040367 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

