Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Down 4.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

