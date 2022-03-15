JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (JMF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on April 21st

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JMF opened at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,172.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($11.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.61).
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (Get Rating)
