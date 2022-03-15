JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) to Hold

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. Prosus has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

