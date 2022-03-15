JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) to Hold

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. Prosus has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.
