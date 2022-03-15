JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

NASDAQ YY opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 180.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JOYY by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

