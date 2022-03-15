JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.
NASDAQ YY opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
