JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€330.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEURV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €295.38 ($324.60).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($219.78).

