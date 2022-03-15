Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

