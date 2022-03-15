Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $766.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $769.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

