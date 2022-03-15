Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

