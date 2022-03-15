Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.