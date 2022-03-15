Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 18,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $222.82 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.