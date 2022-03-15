Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 943 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

