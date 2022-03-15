Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

