Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $65.52 on Monday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $957.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

