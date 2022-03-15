Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $80.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $80.00 price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. Oracle has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

