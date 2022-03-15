Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

