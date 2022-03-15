JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.07.

JD opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

