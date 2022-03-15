JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,391,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

