JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded JBS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

