Jarvis+ Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $400,094.21 and $246,138.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00104371 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.