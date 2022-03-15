JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,238,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 5,132,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72,387.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $$8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

