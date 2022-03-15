Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

