Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $332,000 in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arconic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arconic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

