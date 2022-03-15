Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 14,798 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,051.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

