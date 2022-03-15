Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.