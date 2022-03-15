Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,484,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 64,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,667,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

