Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $348,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

