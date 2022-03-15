Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,709 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

