J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.73).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.68. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.45).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

