J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 98,525.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.
JJSF opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
