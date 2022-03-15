J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $208.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances of the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Truckload and Final Mile Services (FMS) segments. While the DCS unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the truckload unit is gaining from rise in load count and revenue per load. The FMS unit is seeing higher revenues on the back of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. Due to these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are concerns for the company. Escalating operating expenses pose a threat to J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. Also, J.B. Hunt's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) does not bode well.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.72.

Shares of JBHT opened at $195.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,713,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

