iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

