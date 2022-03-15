iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 83.0% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

