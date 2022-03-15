iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.89. 144,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

