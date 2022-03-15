iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter.

