iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
