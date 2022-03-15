iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,067 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.