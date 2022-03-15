iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 5.4% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $54,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.