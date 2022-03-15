iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882,940 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.