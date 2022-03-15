Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 6%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

