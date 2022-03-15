IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Shares Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 3,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00.
About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP)
