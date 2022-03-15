IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $106.36. 876,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

