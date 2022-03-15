IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $333.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.28 million and the lowest is $331.70 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $345.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,572,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $106.36. 876,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,531. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.