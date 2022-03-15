Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

