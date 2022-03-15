Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

